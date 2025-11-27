Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, others to invest in this multibager SME stock

Saloni Goel
Updated27 Nov 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, along with other cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Verma, is among the proposed allottees in the preferential share issue by SME company Swaraj Suiting. The list also includes Kolkata Knight Riders coach Abhishek Mohan Nayar.

According to an exchange filing dated November 25, Swaraj Suiting's board approved issuance of 43.76 lakh shares of the company on a preferential basis at the issue price of 236 apiece to raise 103.28 crore.

