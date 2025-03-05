Markets
How Sebi’s serial crackdown crimped F&O volumes and crashed broking-firm stocks
Dev Chandrasekhar 6 min read 05 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Summary
- A series of new regulations introduced since July 2024 have shrunk the Indian derivatives market, causing the stocks of companies such as Motilal Oswal, IIFL Capital, and Angel One to plummet up to 60%.
- Only time will tell if Sebi has struck the right balance or gone overboard with its reforms.
India's derivatives market, once a powerhouse of financial activity, has gone relatively quiet in recent months, causing the stocks of capital-market-focused firms to go into freefall. This is in stark contrast to the market's peak performance, which saw it reach unprecedented heights in mid-2024.
