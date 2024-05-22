Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 11:49:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.20 -1.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,693.50 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.20 -1.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.85 1.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.70 0.48%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian Emulsifier share price lists with stellar 225% premium, at 430 on the NSE SME
BackBack

Indian Emulsifier share price lists with stellar 225% premium, at ₹430 on the NSE SME

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Indian Emulsifier share price listed with stellar 225% premium at ₹430 a piece on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The Issue that opened for subscription on the Monday 13 May 2024, had closed on Friday 17 May 2024. The price band for the IPO application stood at ₹125-132 a share.

Indian Emulsifier share price sees a stellar debutPremium
Indian Emulsifier share price sees a stellar debut

Indian Emulsifier share price listed with stellar 225% premium at 430 a piece on the NSE SME on Wednesday. 

Indian Emulsifier share price post listing hit highs of 451.50 and lows of 410.05 

The Issue that opened for subscription on the  Monday 13 May 2024, had closed on Friday 17 May 2024. The issue received an overwhelming response being subscribed 460 times and 484 times in the retail category. The Grey Market premium or the GMP  of the Indian Emulsifiers IPO also indicated towards firm listing of Indian Emulsifiers share price.

The GMP or Grey Market Premium for the Indian Emulsifier IPO stood at +240, as per investorgain.com data. This showed that the price of Indian Emulsifier shares were selling at a premium of 240 in the Grey market.

Also Read- Awfis Space Solutions IPO opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, should you subscribe

The Indian Emulsifier IPO projected listing price thereby stood at   372 per share. In other words market participants were factoring  Indian Emulsifier Share price listing at 372, which was 181.82% more than the IPO price of 132, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market.

The 42.39 crore Indian Emulsifier IPO comprises a new issue of 3,211,000 equity shares having a face value of 10 and there isn't any component of offer for sale. 

Also Read- Go Digit IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check status

The net proceeds from the issue will be used by Indian Emulsifier to finance the following objectives:  covering the cost of the civil work and its installation; covering the working capital needs of the company; covering the capital expenditure requirements for plant and machinery; and for general corporate purposes. 

For Indian Emulsifier IPO investors had to bid in the price band of   125 to 132 per share , with minimum lot size for an application at 1000 Shares and multiples thereafter

Also Read- Multibagger pharma stock hits record high as analysts raise earnings estimates after Q4 results. Should you buy?

Indian Emulsifiers is a manufacturer and seller of specialized chemicals, including wax emulsions, imidazolines, phosphate esters, esters, and amphoteric. The company was founded in 2020. The business provides more than 40 specialty chemicals to a variety of sectors, such as food, mining, textile, PVC/rubber, cleaning, and personal care.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 May 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue