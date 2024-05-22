Indian Emulsifier share price lists with stellar 225% premium, at ₹430 on the NSE SME
Indian Emulsifier share price listed with stellar 225% premium at ₹430 a piece on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The Issue that opened for subscription on the Monday 13 May 2024, had closed on Friday 17 May 2024. The price band for the IPO application stood at ₹125-132 a share.
