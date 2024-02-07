Indian Energy Exchange share price slumps over 5% today, here's why
IEX stock has gained nearly 12.55 percent in the last six months and around 5.18 percent in the last one year.
The shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) experienced a nearly 4.8 percent decline intraday following an announcement by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) regarding the initiation of a shadow pilot program on market coupling for India's power exchanges. Around 11 am, the stock was trading at ₹145.45.
