Indian equities not overly expensive, reflect growth prospects, says Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 20 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryPowell says India could gain from the rewiring of global supply chains, even with uncertainty around future US policies. He does not see elevated P/E ratios as a reason to scale back equity exposure.
Indian equities are “not overly expensive, contrary to market consensus relying on traditional valuation metrics", according to Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute.
