You're strongly focused on AI. How do you plan to leverage the AI theme in India?

Just like the rest of the world, India could experience rapid transformation due to artificial intelligence. For India to take full advantage of AI-driven opportunities, it will need to continue investing in AI infrastructure – including local data centres and energy – and in adoption of AI within companies. That will require further development of India’s capital markets to ensure a sufficient flow of credit. In India, an infrastructure boom is already underway, fuelled by ambitious government targets. The government has earmarked infrastructure spending of 3.4% of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2025 and has doubled such spending over the past three years. We expect infrastructure needs to stay robust in the coming years and see capital markets playing a crucial role in funding them.