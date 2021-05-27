Indian equities end higher amid F&O expiry; financials, IT stocks lead gains

"Market gained its momentum in the opening hours on hopes of a state-wise unlocking due to declining covid cases. However, RBI’s warning of the risk of a bubble in the equity market in its annual report made the market cautious, forcing it to end flat on the day of the monthly F&O expiry. RBI has noted a disconnect between the market and economy due to Covid. The equity market is valued based on its future earnings growth proposition, which is solid for India today. High liquidity does help the market and RBI has reaffirmed its supportive stance till the economy recovers" said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.