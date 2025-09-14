Indian equities could hit fresh high in FY26, says Bala of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 14 Sept 2025, 05:38 pm IST
Resilient demand, strong GDP growth, and sectoral tailwinds could drive markets to a new lifetime high by FY26, Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, says.
Despite whispers of an impending market correction due to a potential equity glut, A. Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life asset management company (AMC), which has an overall assets under management (AUM) of about ₹4 trillion as of the June quarter, is betting on Indian equities hitting a fresh lifetime high in FY26. The AMC manages equity assets worth ₹1.8 trillion.
