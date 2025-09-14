From the business side, where do you see the strongest growth coming from?

Our focus remains to further expand and deepen our presence across the length and breadth of the country with specific strategies not only for the Top 30 and Beyond 30 cities but also for emerging markets in smaller towns. Our other focus area is to grow the alternates business, including offering PMS (Portfolio Management Services), AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) and Real Estate funds to HNI (High Networth Individual), UHNI (Ultra High Networth Individual) and family offices. This year alone, we added about 30 new locations. Within Mumbai, we’re expanding in high-growth areas like Navi Mumbai (Panvel, near the upcoming airport) and Powai. We’re also opening branches in emerging markets where per-capita income and industrial activity are rising—for example, a new branch in Kalyani, West Bengal.