Indian equities likely to stay firm; Bharti, RIL, Future group stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are likely to stay firm on Wednesday, with trends in SGX Nifty suggesting a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices.

On Tuesday, the Sensex touched 50,000 once again before closing at 49,797.72, up 1,197.11 points or 2.46%. The Nifty ended at 14,647.85, up 366.65 points or 2.57%.

Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Wednesday as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programmes accelerated.

Wall Street rallied on Tuesday on renewed hopes for US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid bill as the Senate took steps to allow Democrats to pass Biden's package without Republican support.

The US Treasury yield curve continued to steepen in Asian trading, reflecting expectations for more fiscal spending and growing economic optimism.

The roll-out of vaccines in many countries is gathering pace, earnings season in the United States and Japan has so far been favourable, and oil prices are at their highest in a year, which are all positive signs for the global economy.

The Biden administration has said it would increase the weekly supply of shots nationwide and start shipping coronavirus vaccines directly to retail pharmacies in addition to ongoing deliveries to states.

Back home, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, Adani Enterprises and Jubilant FoodWorks, are among the major companies scheduled to announce their fiscal third quarter earnings today.

The Delhi high court halted Future Group’s sale of its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), handing a tentative win to Amazon.com Inc., which is locked in a bruising battle for dominance with billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in India’s lucrative retail market.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods—the maker of Soulfull brand of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks.

The difference between the yield in two-year and 10-year Treasuries, the most-closely watched part of the yield curve, widened to 99.5 basis points on Wednesday.

The dollar traded near a two-month high against the euro as investors bet that the US economy will recover from the coronavirus shock faster than the euro zone.

Spot silver rose 1.4% to $26.98 an ounce. That was a minor rebound from an 8% tumble on Tuesday, and analysts say the retail trader-driven rally to a near eight-year peak in the previous session has faded.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,839.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.4% to $1,840.90.

Oil prices continued their upswing as producers limited supply in the face of increased fuel demand from a bad winter storm in the US Northeast.

US crude futures climbed 0.2% to $54.87 a barrel, just shy of a one-year high of $55.26 hit on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $57.62 a barrel, close to their highest in more than 11 months.

