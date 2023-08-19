comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian equities, private markets to benefit from macro backdrop, Nifty EPS to grow 18% in FY24: Standard Chartered
Back

Indian equities, private markets to benefit from macro backdrop, Nifty EPS to grow 18% in FY24: Standard Chartered

 1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:48 PM IST Nikita Prasad

The benchmark Nifty index EPS grew at an average 20 per cent between FY 2021 and FY2023 and is expected to grow by a further 18.7 per cent and 16.6 per cent in FY 2024

Despite the spillover effect of global geopolitical tensions and financial market volatility, the Indian economy has stayed on the path of improvement and revival. (File Photo)Premium
Despite the spillover effect of global geopolitical tensions and financial market volatility, the Indian economy has stayed on the path of improvement and revival. (File Photo)

India’s financial market assets including equities, private markets, bond yields, are expected to benefit structurally from a favourable macroeconomic backdrop over the next few years. India’s corporate profit cycle remains the strongest since the 2004-08 cycle. The benchmark Nifty index EPS grew at an average 20 per cent between FY 2021 and FY2023 and is expected to grow by a further 18.7 per cent and 16.6 per cent in FY 2024 and 2025 respectively, according to a report by Standard Chartered.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 09:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App