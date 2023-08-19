India’s financial market assets including equities, private markets, bond yields, are expected to benefit structurally from a favourable macroeconomic backdrop over the next few years. India’s corporate profit cycle remains the strongest since the 2004-08 cycle. The benchmark Nifty index EPS grew at an average 20 per cent between FY 2021 and FY2023 and is expected to grow by a further 18.7 per cent and 16.6 per cent in FY 2024 and 2025 respectively, according to a report by Standard Chartered.