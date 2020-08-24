Indian equities seen rangebound; Insurance companies in focus

Indian markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday, while the trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the benchmark indices. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,434.72, up 214.33 points or 0.56%. The Nifty closed at 11,371.60, up 59.40 points or 0.53%.

Asian shares started cautiously in the early tradeon jitters over heady valuations though sentiment was underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The Fed's July meeting minutes last week barely made a mention of its policy outlook while "failing to give succour to expectations" that its September meeting would reveal a formal commitment to new outcome-based' forward guidance, Attrill added.

The Axis Bank-Max Life Insurance deal has moved a step closer to fruition with both firms agreeing to amend or remove clauses in their transaction that had displeased the insurance regulator, according to a Mint report.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. and Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd., on Saturday, announced that they will combine their insurance businesses through a share swap deal, which once consummated will create the country's third largest general insurance entity.

A ₹1,050 crore repayment on debt issued by Vedanta Ltd along with interest has turned four of six frozen Franklin Templeton debt schemes cash positive as of 17 August, a note from Franklin Templeton showed.

Among companies that will announce June quarter results today are Suzlon, IRB Infra, LIC Housing Finance and Globus Spirit.

In currencies, the dollar nudged up on the safe haven Japanese yen to 105.90.

The British pound nursed losses after falling 0.9% on Friday on lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. It was last at $1.3089.

Also on Friday came news that Britain's public debt went above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell.

The euro was defensive at $1.1792 after falling 0.5% on Friday following disappointing manufacturing activity data. That left the dollar index unchanged at 93.22.

In commodities, oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude up 9 cents at $44.44 a barrel and U.S. crude climbing 9 cents to $42.43.

Gold saw some selling pressure with spot prices off 0.3% at 1,933.09 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

