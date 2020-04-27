Indian equities seen steady, Asian shares inch higher

Indian stock markets are likely to remain steady in Monday’s trading session tracking gains in Asian peers. SGX Nifty, up nearly 1%, also hints at a firm opening.

Asian shares inched higher in the early deals ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings, with much chatter the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, having shed 2.6% last week while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%.

There is considerable speculation the BOJ will pledge to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, removing the current target of 80 trillion yen per year, even though it has not been near reaching it. It is also expected to raise purchases of corporate and commercial debt, and perhaps launch a new loan programme to help companies struggling with cash flow.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the latter likely to do more, to mitigate the economic fallout of the pandemic.

On the data front, the United States and European Union release GDP for the first quarter and the influential US ISM survey on manufacturing.

Earnings season will be in full swing with around 173 companies in the S&P 500 reporting this week, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Ford, GE and Chevron. Analysts expect a 15% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to slump more than 60%, raising fears of debt defaults, layoffs and possible bankruptcies.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with chief ministers on Monday to review the nationwide lockdown and steps required to further contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic airlines are gearing up for a complete overhaul with rigorous screening, crew donning masks and gloves and serving in emptier planes when flights resume amid covid. Currently, all Indian airlines remain grounded due to an extension of the government-imposed lockdown. But the new normal that will require social distancing will trim down the warmth and hospitality of airline services.

Mutual funds (MFs) are worried that the collapse of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton India will set off a redemptions crisis in the nation’s asset management industry. Asset managers are marking down bad investments, seeking bank loans and a liquidity intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to contain the fallout of large redemptions. As of 23 April, four fund houses had borrowed ₹4,427.68 crore from banks to manage redemption pressure, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India, or Amfi.

Meanwhile, bond markets remain well supported by the truly massive easing under way from major central banks, which have seen US 10-year yields trade around 0.6% for a week or more.

The dollar has been generally high due to its safe haven status as the world's most liquid currency at times of stress, though moves have been relatively mild in recent weeks.

The dollar index touched a three-week high at 100.860 on Friday before easing back to 100.250 on Monday.

The euro was steady at $1.0816, having hit a one-month low of $1.0725 on Friday, while the dollar was flat on the yen at 107.44.

Gold held at $1,723 per ounce, after gaining 2.5% last week.

Oil prices looked set for another volatile week, having fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. US crude even traded below zero last week as demand collapsed 30% due to the pandemic, leaving more oil than could be stored.

Brent crude futures firmed 45 cents to $21.89 a barrel, while US crude fell 52 cents to $16.42.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

