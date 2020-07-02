Indian equities seen steady; Auto stocks, GVK Power in focus

India’s top automakers posted sharply higher sequential increases in wholesales, or factory dispatches, in June as they ramped up production though it remained a far cry from the pre-covid-19 levels. Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s top two carmakers, were nearly half of their year-ago volumes. Tractor and two-wheelers, however, saw a sharp recovery because of rural demand.