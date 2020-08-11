Indian equities seen steady; ICICI Bank, InterGlobe shares in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be steady on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a gap up opening for the benchmark indices. On Monday, The BSE Sensex ended at 38,182.08, rising 141.51 points or 0.37% and 50-share index Nifty closed at 11,274.70, adding 60.65 points or 0.54%.

Asian stocks were slightly up in the early deals, following a mixed Wall Street session and as investors eyed stalled US stimulus efforts and worsening strains between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong.

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower on Monday, as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight technology-related names.

US congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle.

Also on Monday, China imposed sanctions on 11 US citizens including lawmakers from Trump's Republican Party in response to Washington's imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms there.

Among major companies Bosch, Motherson Sumi, Bajaj Electricals, Shriram City Union Finance and Central Bank of India that will declare their June quarter results today.

Private lender ICICI Bank on Monday announced qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares. The bank has set floor price of QIP at ₹351.36 per share. The bank's board will meet on 14 August to decide QIP issue price.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's largest domestic carrier IndiGo, said on that it will raise up to ₹4,000 crore ($533.70 million) through qualified institutional placement.

Stressed loans totalling ₹5.7 trillion may not be eligible for the proposed one-time debt recast aimed at saving borrowers affected by the coronavirus outbreak, three bankers said. These are so-called special mention accounts (SMAs) where repayments were already late by over 30 days on 1 March, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) cut-off date to be eligible for the new scheme.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, India’s largest private non-life insurer, is in advanced discussions to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd and merge the insurance assets of the two companies.

The dollar index rose 0.18%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.174.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% versus the greenback at 105.95 per dollar. The Australian dollar was flat versus the greenback at $0.715.

The Korean won weakened 0.01% versus the greenback at 1,185.73 per dollar.

Oil rose, supported by the Chinese producer price data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus.

U.S. crude were up 0.12% to $41.99 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day.

