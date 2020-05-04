MUMBAI: Indian stock markets may tick lower on Monday, in line with weakness in global peers. The dollar rose, oil prices fell and stock markets slipped in early deals today as rising tension between the US and China over covid-19 and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic prospects turned investors cautious.

The safe-haven US dollar rallied to one-week highs against the risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Hong Kong fell 3.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.9% in morning trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.25%.

Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are shut today for holidays.

The SGX Nifty futures were down over 200 points in early deals, indicating a negative start to Indian benchmark indices.

The moves extended a dour start to the month that began on Friday with bleak US data and the threat of fresh trade-war hostilities between the world's two largest economies.

US manufacturing plunged to an 11-year low last month, while consumer spending collapsed and some 30.3 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment in the last six weeks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added to the jitters on Sunday, when he said there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

Pompeo did not provide evidence, or dispute US intelligence agencies' conclusion that the virus was not man-made. But the comments double down on Washington's pressure on China over the virus' origin as US deaths and economic damage mount.

A $50 billion dollar quarterly loss at Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and the announcement that he had liquidated holdings in the four largest US airlines also did little for investor confidence.

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever will be in focus following the companies' March quarter earnings announced after market hours last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid down measures his cabinet colleagues follow urgently as the country emerges from a crippling lockdown. The priorities that Modi has set include aiding quick recovery of businesses, clearing the bottlenecks to investments, reforming corporate governance and credit markets, ensuring financial stability and liquidity, speeding up infrastructure projects and reforming agriculture

Despite easing of the lockdown norms, in phases, Indian companies expect economic recovery to take about a year because of the lasting impact on businesses, a survey of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showed. The survey found that 44.7% of respondents expect companies to take six to 12 months to recover.

With onshore markets shut, the yuan extended Friday's slump and fell about 0.2% to a six-week low of 7.1510 per dollar. The Australian dollar dropped below the 64-cent mark for the first time in a week, falling 0.5% to $0.6387.

The Korean won sat by a one-week low at 1,224.76 per dollar, after an exchange of gunfire between North Korea and South Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) raised tensions, a day after North Korean state media reported Kim Jong Un's first public appearance since 11 April.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the Japanese yen was steady at 106.80 per dollar and the euro was a touch weaker at $1.0969. The pound and New Zealand dollar slipped.

In commodity markets, WTI crude futures sank in early trade on worries about a glut even as some US states, and cities around the world start to ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures last sat at $18.59 per barrel, down $1.19, while Brent futures were down 2.4%, or 64 cents, at $25.80.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)

