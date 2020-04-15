Indian equities seen under pressure; Wipro to kickstart Q4 earnings

Indian stock markets are expected to be under pressure on Wednesday as investors assess the economic implications of the extended nationwide lockdown. Investors will also likely react to March quarter earnings which kickstart with Wipro’s Q4 results later today.

According to analysts, January-March corporate earnings are expected to be a washout as the downturn in the economy worsened, with business activities hit following the covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Edelweiss Securities Ltd estimates March quarter revenue of the top 5 Indian IT players to decline 1.3–0.0% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency (cc) as the global economy came to a halt while cross currency tailwinds will be minimal.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its FY21 growth projection for India to 1.9% from 5.8% projected in January, holding that the ‘Great Lockdown’ to combat the covid-19 outbreak will throw the world economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression in 1930s.

Investors dumped riskier assets on Tuesday after the IMF forecast that the global economy may shrink by 3% in 2020 due to the virus outbreak.

Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open.

Asian stocks had climbed to their highest in a month on Monday, buoyed by Chinese trade data that showed exports did not slow as much as feared in March, even though analysts warned the outlook for the world's second-largest economy remained grim.

In energy markets, concerns about a global recession led crude oil prices to plunge by over 10% towards $20 a barrel overnight, as investors doubted a record global output cut could offset a sharp drop in demand as the economy stalls.

Healthy demand for less risky investments and a softer dollar kept gold prices near a 7.5 year peak. Spot gold prices were flat at $1,728.44 an ounce, after hitting a high of $1,738.05 earlier, a level not seen since late 2012.

Still, some investors took heart from news the covid-19 outbreak may be near a peak as European countries such as Austria and Spain started to loosen lockdown restrictions.

Sparks of investor optimism, alongside the US Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme to support the economy, pinned the US dollar -- another traditional safe-haven asset -- at a two-week low.

Against a basket of six currencies, the US dollar index eased 0.5% to 98.86. That helped the euro cling to earlier gains at $1.0984, while the greenback stayed soft against the Japanese yen at 107.17.

US 10-year yields were little changed at 0.750% as investors braced for Wednesday's release of March US retail sales data, which will give a key gauge on how the virus pandemic has hurt the US economy.

