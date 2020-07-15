MUMBAI: India equities are likely to be volatile on Wednesday, with major events lined up for the day. The SGX Nifty futures were up 0.74% higher, suggesting a positive start for the domestic benchmark indices.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 36,033.06, down 660.63 points or 1.80% and the Nifty closed at 10,607.35, down 195.35 points or 1.81%.

Asian markets were mostly higher despite heightened tensions between the United States and China and the relentless surge in coronavirus cases, with stock futures pointing to early gains on Wednesday.

The advances followed overnights gains on the Wall Street as US investors shook off lingering concerns about the spread of the pandemic, pushing indices higher largely buoyed by a rise in cyclical stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94%.

Back home, Reliance Industries will be in focus ahead of its annual general meeting later today. According to reports, Google is in advanced talks to pick up stake in the company's digital arm Jio Platforms Ltd for about $4 billion.

Private sector lender Yes Bank's ₹15,000 crore follow-on public offer also opens today. The company has fixed the price band at ₹12-13 per share and the offer will close for subscription on 17 July.

Infosys, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, and L&T Infotech, among others, will announce their June quarter earnings today .

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has signed legislation and an executive order to hold China "accountable" for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong, deepening tensions between the two countries.

Data released showed that US consumer prices rebounded by the most in nearly eight years in June, but a resurgence in new covid-19 cases after the reopening of businesses suggested weak demand could keep the Federal Reserve injecting money into an ailing economy.

Investors remain wary, with yields on leading US and Euro-zone government debt down and safe-haven gold prices solidified gains above $1,800 an ounce.

Fed officials have warned that the US economy faces a longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still worsen as cases mount.

The Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on policy after its Wednesday meeting, but investors will assess the officials' economic projections and any reassurances of additional stimulus if needed.

US gold futures settled mostly unchanged at $1,813.40. Spot gold rose $7.1051 to $1,809.81 an ounce.

Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday as OPEC and its allies cut production by more than agreed to in June, although demand concerns lingered. Brent crude futures settled up 18 cents at $42.90 a barrel.

The dollar fell on Tuesday as expectations for inflation picked up slightly and the euro rose on optimism about the possibility of a European Union stimulus package.

Reuters contributed to the story.

