MUMBAI: Indian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday in line with the rally in global peers ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Although the US central bank is unlikely to undertake a rate action, investors will parse the policy statement for its economic guidance and assessment of the impact of lockdown.

The BSE Sensex ended at 32,720.16, up 605.64 points or 1.9%, while the Nifty closed at 9,553.35, up 172.45 or 1.84%.

Analysts said expectations of lockdown easing and company specific news about restarting operations supported markets. A rise in crude oil prices because of lower-than-forecast increase in US oil inventories also supported equities.

The Indian rupee, meanwhile, was up for the third straight day today. The rupee ended at a three-week high of 76.67 to a dollar, up 0.7% from previous close. The 10-year bond yields ended at 6.1222 from 6.132.

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the rupee has gained assuming equity outflows have eased and that corporate dollar inflows have started trickling in. “Risk appetite has also improved on the back of easing lockdown restrictions in major global economies, which could take the rupee to 75.20 mark in the near term. However, the bias is skewed on the downside since economic risks stemming from the virus still remain. Although there is some respite for the time being, rupee bulls will have to gauge whether the impact sustains," Sachdeva added.

Though equities have been on the rise, the economy has been struggling as majority of businesses have remained shut due to the lockdown.

UBS has downgraded India's growth forecast because of global recession looming large and domestic economic activity being much weaker than expected due to the lockdown in place until 3 May, as of now.

“We now expect India's real GDP to contract to -0.4% in FY21 compared with 4.1% YoY estimated in FY20. In our base case, we expect current mobility restrictions remain in place until mid-May and then get lifted, and activity is largely back to normal by end-June," it said.

UBS expects 10-year bond yields to rise to 7% in FY21 as sizable fiscal deficit financing would exacerbate the demand-supply imbalance in the bond market.

