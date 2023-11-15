Indian equities to receive net $1.5 billion inflow with latest MSCI index rejig: Nuvama
Post changes, India will have 131 companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and the nation’s weight will reach an all-time high of 16.3 per cent, analyst Abhilash Pagaria wrote in a note.
Indian equities will likely receive a net inflow of $1.5 billion after changes by MSCI Inc. is set to boost the nation’s representation in its developing markets gauge to a record, according to Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. Nine stocks, including IndusInd Bank Ltd. and wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd., will be added to MSCI’s global standard gauge on November 30.
