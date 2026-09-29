Two years after the peak, where has valuation comfort returned?

Two years after Indian equities scaled their peak in September 2024, investors have more stocks to choose from at lower valuations. Finding value, however, still requires looking beyond the price tag.
Two years after Indian equities scaled their peak in September 2024, investors have more stocks to choose from at lower valuations. Finding value, however, still requires looking beyond the price tag.
The sharpest retreat from extreme valuations has been in largecaps. Smallcaps have undergone a broader reset across expensive valuation bands. Midcaps remain the most concentrated at the higher end, with expectations of stronger growth helping to sustain their premiums.
The sharpest retreat from extreme valuations has been in largecaps. Smallcaps have undergone a broader reset across expensive valuation bands. Midcaps remain the most concentrated at the higher end, with expectations of stronger growth helping to sustain their premiums.
Largecaps: less froth, selective comfort
The retreat from extreme valuations is clearest among largecaps. The share of large caps trading above 80 times earnings fell to 21.3% from 31.9%, a decline of 10.6 percentage points—the largest among the three segments.
Yet the bands immediately below expanded. The proportion at P/E of 40-60 times rose to 16% from 13.8%, while the share at 60-80 times increased to 9.6% from 8.5%.
Consequently, the overall share above 40 times earnings fell by a smaller 7.3 percentage points, to 46.9% from 54.2%. Almost half the largecap sample still trades above that threshold.
There are nevertheless more lower-multiple choices among largecaps. The share trading at 10-25 times earnings increased to 25.5% from 17%, while the 5-10 times band expanded to 8.5% from 6.4%. The proportion at 25-40 times narrowed to 15% from 21.3%.
Shah said foreign investor withdrawals and slower earnings growth had weighed on largecap valuations, alongside weak sentiment towards private banks and information technology companies.
Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, favours large caps for their combination of valuation moderation, liquidity and earnings visibility. In his assessment, these characteristics offer a better balance between risk and reward, while lower valuations among smallcaps can reflect concerns about business quality.
Smallcaps: a broader reset
Smallcaps showed a more consistent decline across higher valuation bands. Their share above 80 times earnings fell to 11.7% from 16.8%. The proportion at 60-80 times narrowed to 4.2% from 6.5%, while the 40-60 times band shrank to 10% from 12.9%.
Combined, the share above 40 times earnings dropped to 25.9% from 36.2%. That 10.3-percentage-point reduction exceeded the 7.3-point decline among largecaps.
The shift towards lower multiples was also pronounced. The share trading at 10-25 times earnings rose to 27.8% from 19.3%, the highest among the three segments. The 5-10 times band expanded to 6.9% from 3.8%, while the proportion at 25-40 times declined to 13.3% from 17%.
Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth and head of research at Paul Asset, said greater volatility in smallcaps helps explain their sharper adjustments during market declines. That sensitivity can also support stronger returns during broad-based rallies.
But lower valuations can reflect concerns about business quality, Dasani cautioned. A wider choice of low-multiple stocks therefore calls for closer scrutiny of individual companies.
Midcaps: premiums persist
Midcaps stand apart. Some 23.5% traded above 80x P/E in September, down from 30.9% two years earlier, but still the highest share among the three segments.
Another 30.2% traded at 40-80 times earnings, compared with 30.9% earlier. The share in the 25-40 times band increased to 21.3% from 12.9%.
The expansion at lower multiples was modest. The 10-25 times band grew to 15.4% from 12.9%, well below the corresponding shares for largecaps and smallcaps. While this is the largest individual band in those two segments, the biggest concentration of midcaps remains above 80 times.
Dasani attributed persistent midcap premiums partly to domestic fund flows. Shah pointed to domestic liquidity supporting midcap and smallcap companies with stronger or improving growth prospects.
The earnings test
The divergent analyst preferences highlight the limits of using P/E bands alone to judge investment appeal.
Paul favours assessing valuations alongside expected earnings growth through the price/earnings-to-growth, or PEG, ratio. A company trading at 30 times earnings and growing profit at 40%, he said, could offer better value than one trading at 20 times with growth of 5%.
His preference is for a PEG ratio around or below one, although that assessment depends on growth expectations being met. Dasani also warned that unusually strong cyclical profits can make trailing P/E ratios look deceptively low.
“Every investment should offer valuation comfort, but a low P/E alone cannot be the deciding factor,” Paul said.