Indian equities will deliver double-digit returns in the next 2-3 years, says Pranav Haridasan of Axis Securities
Indian economy is in the sweet spot of growth, driving equities higher. Q2 earnings are in line with expectations, and recovery is expected in upcoming quarters. There is short-term caution due to headwinds, but the long-term growth remains positive, says Pranav Haridasan.
Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO of Axis Securities believes the Indian economy remains in the sweet spot of growth, which will drive Indian equities higher. Additionally, the improvement in the balance sheet strength of corporate India and the much-improved health of the Indian banking system is another positive which will help Indian equities to deliver double-digit returns in the next two to three years led by double-digit earnings growth. In an interview with Mint, Haridasan shares his views on markets and the economy. Edited excerpts:
