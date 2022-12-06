Indian equities witness surge in overseas inflows in Nov, stocks hit new highs1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:22 PM IST
The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes added 4.1% and 3.87%, respectively, in November
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian stocks worth 362.38 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) in November, marking the second best month of overseas inflows into equities this year, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd showed.