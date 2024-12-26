By Bharath Rajeswaran

Dec 26 - India's benchmark indexes ended little changed on Thursday amid a lack of major triggers and thin trading as the year-end approaches.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.1% to 23,750.2, while the BSE Sensex settled flat at 78,472.48.

Both benchmarks rose about 0.5% in morning trade before surrendering gains.

Domestic equities are taking a breather after last week's decline, with the Nifty 50 hovering around the support zone of its 200-day moving average, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking.

The benchmarks had posted their worst week since June 2022 last Friday, hurt by the Federal Reserve's forecast of fewer rate reductions in 2025 and sustained foreign selling.

The Nifty fell below its 200-day moving average on Dec. 20 and has traded below that level for four sessions in a row.

Trading volumes will be light as the year comes to an end, according to analysts, who expect directional cues for the blue-chip indexes to emerge only after the corporate earnings season begins in the second week of January.

The broader smallcaps and midcaps also ended flat on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, drugmaker Panacea Biotech rose 3.9% after receiving an order from UNICEF worth $14.95 million for the supply of 115 million doses of its bivalent oral polio vaccine, bOPV, in 2025.

NTPC Green Energy dropped 5.25% as the lock-in period for 50% of shares of anchor investors ended on the day.

Home appliances maker Epack Durable rose 4% after ICICI Securities initiated coverage with a "buy" rating, citing gains from its room air conditioners segment and capacity additions.