Indian Equity Markets can witness another rally ahead of General Elections 2024 in 6 months

 Shivangini

Experts anticipate another pre-election rally in India's equity markets as the country prepares for General Elections in six months. Irrespective who wins elections, experts maintain positive outlook for the market.

India is ready to witness General Elections in about six months. As per historical records and the current market scenario, experts anticipate yet another pre-election rally.  Livemint spoke with market and political experts to understand the impact and outlook of upcoming General elections on equity markets. 

“Sensex has shown remarkable resilience amidst political chaos that has happened ahead of the past 11 general elections held between 1980 to 2019. Within the six months before each election, the BSE benchmark has generated an average of 14.3% return over 39 years, highlighting the stock market's ability to navigate and thrive in the middle of political speculation and changes," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.

“The long-term outlook of the market remains intact, given an array of positive factors such as strong FPI inflows, softening commodity prices, pick-up in credit growth, strong bank balance sheets and capex revival," Ravi Singh, Founder of DRS Finvest opined.

 

IncumbentNewly ElectedElectionsResults DateResults Date Sensex Closing Price (CP)6 Months Prior DateSensex CP on 6 Months prior datePercentage Change
BJP*BJP

2019

23-05-2019

38,811.39

26-11-2018

35,354.08

9.8%

INC*BJP

2014

16-05-2014

24,121.74

18-11-2013

20,850.74

15.7%

INCINC

2009

18-05-2009

14,284.21

18-11-2008

8,937.20

59.8%

BJPINC

2004

13-05-2004

5,399.47

13-11-2003

4,949.16

9.1%

BJPBJP

1999

06-10-1999

4,697.70

06-04-1999

3,569.47

31.6%

United FrontBJP

1998

06-03-1998

3,708.58

08-09-1997

4,087.30

-9.3%

INCUnited Front

1996

23-05-1996

3,683.99

23-11-1995

2,944.18

25.1%

Janata DalINC

1991

27-05-1991

1,317.90

27-11-1990

1,284.35

2.6%

INCJanata Dal

1989

04-12-1989

725.52

05-06-1989

725.14

0.1%

INCINC

1984

21-12-1984

271.87

21-06-1984

241.68

12.5%

JP*INC

1980

08-01-1980

122.14

10-07-1979

121.50

0.5%

 

*BJP= Bharatiya Janata Party, INC= Indian National Congress, JP= Janata Party

*Source SAMCO Securities

 

“Looking ahead, a potential BJP win in the upcoming elections might sustain market stability if backed by assurances of continued economic reforms, building upon these welfare-driven initiatives. Conversely, Congress's promises of social security measures and affordable amenities, if translated into concrete policies post-election, could positively impact long-term market sentiment." as per policy consultant, Pranav Dwivedi, Mentor- Netratvshaala, UP Government.

“The current NDA government has made a series of structural reforms which led to a strong appetite for global equity flowing to India and at the same time, it led to local investors investing strongly despite the adverse market movements which reflects from strong monthly SIP which touched all time of INR 16,900 crore in October 2023," said, Amar Ranu, Head - Investment Products & Insights, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

“In all previous elections, we have seen the equity market going up irrespective of the party coming in power," added Ranu.

However, 1998 was the only year when Sensex recorded negative returns of 9.3%, while 2009 witnessed the highest returns of 59.8% in the 6 months prior to the elections, according to Samco Securities’ data.

Double Impact: Upcoming General Election and US Bond Yields

Additionally, the 10-year US bond yield cooling is expected to catalyze the FII inflows any time soon, helping the market to rally. Market valuations are also at reasonable levels after the recent correction, as per Sheth.

Additionally, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has risen in the six months prior to the voting in each of the past five elections, registering an average 16 percent return during the period, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, the rises in the three months after the polls have averaged more than 3 percent.

“The RBI may also take aturn towards interest rate cuts in 2024 to support the growth revival, if the inflation is under control and heads towards the RBI comfortable range," said Singh. “So we may expect Nifty and Sensex to maintain the positive outlook in the election year also."

Political parties stimulate consumption by spending on voters, injecting liquidity, and aiming to secure support, indirectly influencing the markets, explained Sheth.

The drop in financials, the most weighted among the benchmark Nifty 50's sub-indexes, comes amid worries over the sector's loan growth and profitability after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened rules for personal loans and credit cards. Singh believed that RBI's move to increase the risk weights for consumer loans was much in line with the expectation. The impact of this notification on the market will be momentarily and will not impact the positive outlook of the market in the election year.

The long-term outlook of the market remains intact, given an array of positive factors such as strong FPI inflows, softening commodity prices, pick-up in credit growth, strong bank balance sheets and capex revival, according to Singh.

