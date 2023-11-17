Indian Equity Markets can witness another rally ahead of General Elections 2024 in 6 months
Experts anticipate another pre-election rally in India's equity markets as the country prepares for General Elections in six months. Irrespective who wins elections, experts maintain positive outlook for the market.
India is ready to witness General Elections in about six months. As per historical records and the current market scenario, experts anticipate yet another pre-election rally. Livemint spoke with market and political experts to understand the impact and outlook of upcoming General elections on equity markets.
