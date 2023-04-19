Indian equity markets likely to trade in range bound manner in near term

After being under pressure in the last four months from December till March 2023, Indian equity markets have seen a sharp recovery in the first half of April this year. The Nifty 50 index was down more than 10 per cent from its recent peak in December 2022, which led to value buying emerging at lower levels. Initially, midcap and small cap stocks underperformed but later on gained momentum as overall markets stabilised.

