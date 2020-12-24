Indian equity markets seen steady; telecom stocks, Vedanta shares in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets are likely to trade firm on Thursday, with trends on SGX Nifty suggesting a positive start for India's benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 46,444.18, up 437.49 points or 0.95%. The Nifty was at 13,601.10, up 134.80 points or 1%.

Asian shares were steady on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring US President Donald Trump's threat to veto a long-awaited covid aid package.

Investors cheered a potential Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union that raised hopes the estranged allies would avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day.

The potential for a Brexit deal boosted sterling, which was up 0.13% against the dollar at $1.3509 after closing up 0.9%. The pound also drew support after France lifted its ban on freight coming from Britain, which it had enacted in response to a fast-spreading covid-19 variant in the United Kingdom.

Wall Street ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 0.38% and the S&P 500 edging 0.07% higher. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.29%.

Investors largely shrugged off comments by President Trump saying a nearly $900 billion stimulus bill, agreed upon after months of wrangling in Congress, was "a disgrace" that he might not sign. Trump said he wanted to increase "ridiculously low" $600 payments for individuals to $2,000, in a video posted to Twitter.

Back home, Vodafone Idea Ltd slipped further behind its main rivals in terms of subscriber base, as it net lost 2.7 million mobile subscribers in October, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed. In contrast, its rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd saw an increase in their subscriber base by 2.2 million and 3.7 million respectively, which helped them further consolidate their position as the largest and second largest operators in the country.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources, which failed to garner the required number of shares to delist its Indian arm Vedanta in October, will buy around 4.9% stake on Thursday through block deals. Promoters have fixed the price between ₹150 and ₹160 per share for the offer.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will debut on stock exchanges today. The ₹541-crore initial public offer with a price band of ₹286-288 per share was subscribed 198 times.

Oil prices settled more than 2% higher as draws in US inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates lifted investors' hope for some return in fuel demand. Brent crude futures were recently up 2.08% to $51.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were flat at $48.12 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)

