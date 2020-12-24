Indian equity markets seen steady; telecom stocks, Vedanta shares in focus

Back home, Vodafone Idea Ltd slipped further behind its main rivals in terms of subscriber base, as it net lost 2.7 million mobile subscribers in October, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed. In contrast, its rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd saw an increase in their subscriber base by 2.2 million and 3.7 million respectively, which helped them further consolidate their position as the largest and second largest operators in the country.