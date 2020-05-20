Markets seen choppy as global rally fizzles out; RIL shares in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be choppy on Wednesday as rally in global peers fizzled out. SGX Nifty, up 0.4%, suggests a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices.

Asia stocks were mixed in the morning trade, tracking declines on Wall Street while gold prices were buoyed by safe-haven demand as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

Wall Street dropped in late-day trade after a report from medical news website STAT said early data from Moderna Inc's covid-19 vaccine was insufficient. Signs of economic contraction damped the investor enthusiasm seen on Monday, even as more countries loosened coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Data showed US homebuilding dropped by the most on record last month and permits for future construction tumbled, fuelling fears the coronavirus pandemic would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. The United States on Tuesday extended restrictions on cross-border travel with Canada and Mexico.

Back home, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries' rights issue worth ₹53,125 crore will be open for subscription today. The issue has been priced at ₹1,257 per share.

Electricity transmission company Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd plans to file a draft prospectus for a $1 billion infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) by June-end, in the first InvIT offering from any state-owned company, according to a Mint report.

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said it will introduce 200 non air-conditioned (AC) trains from 1 June.

Spot gold prices were little changed and not far from Monday's more than 7.5-year high, buoyed by safe-haven appeal amid economic uncertainty.

Oil prices earlier gained after the US Treasury Secretary told lawmakers certain stimulus measures would continue.

