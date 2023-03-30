Indian firms fundraising dips 10% to ₹11.73 lakh cr in FY23 via IPOs, OFS, preferential issue, and others3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Due to extreme volatility fuelled by macroeconomic uncertainties, Indian corporates fundraising through equites and debt instruments declined in FY23 to ₹11.73 lakh crore.
Fundraising by Indian firms through overall markets instruments dipped by 10% to ₹11.73 lakh crore in FY23, compared to ₹12.98 crore raised in FY22. These instruments are -- equity and debt, in India and abroad, covering IPOs, FPOs, OFS (SE), Rights, QIP, InvITs/REITs, preferential issues, Public Debt, Debt Private Placement, Overseas Bonds, ECB, and FCCB.
