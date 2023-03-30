Under QIPs, the Prime Database report showed that the largest QIP of 2022-23 was from Macrotech Developers raising ₹3,547 crore, accounting for 44% of the total QIP amount. QIPs were dominated by real estate and financial services companies with them accounting for 85% ( ₹6,887 crore) of the overall amount. In addition, there was one QIP of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of National Highways Infra Trust of ₹1,216 crore.