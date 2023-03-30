Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Indian firms fundraising dips 10% to 11.73 lakh cr in FY23 via IPOs, OFS, preferential issue, and others

Indian firms fundraising dips 10% to 11.73 lakh cr in FY23 via IPOs, OFS, preferential issue, and others

3 min read . 06:32 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Of the total equity mobilization of 76,072 crore, the fresh capital amount was 22,985 crore (30%). The rest of 53,087 crore were offer for sale.

Due to extreme volatility fuelled by macroeconomic uncertainties, Indian corporates fundraising through equites and debt instruments declined in FY23 to 11.73 lakh crore.

Fundraising by Indian firms through overall markets instruments dipped by 10% to 11.73 lakh crore in FY23, compared to 12.98 crore raised in FY22. These instruments are -- equity and debt, in India and abroad, covering IPOs, FPOs, OFS (SE), Rights, QIP, InvITs/REITs, preferential issues, Public Debt, Debt Private Placement, Overseas Bonds, ECB, and FCCB.

As per the Prime Database report, in FY23, IPO fundraising halved to 52,116 crore compared to an all-time high of 1,11,547 crore in FY22. A total of 37 IPOs went public on the main board in FY23 versus 53 IPOs in FY22. On the other hand, SME IPOs recorded strong growth with 125 companies raising 2,229 crore as against 70 IPOs in 2021-22 which collected 965 crore.

Further, the data revealed that, the offer for sale (OFS) registered a decline in fundraising to 11,231 crore in FY23 as against 14,530 crore. Of this, the government's divestment accounted for about 85% to 9,522 crore of the total amount. The largest OFS was of Axis Bank worth 3,876 crore. Notably, OFS accounted for 15% of the year’s public equity markets mobilization.

In regards to qualified institutional placements (QIPs), companies mobilized 8,119 crore in FY23 --- down by 72% from 28,532 crore accumulated in the previous fiscal.

Under QIPs, the Prime Database report showed that the largest QIP of 2022-23 was from Macrotech Developers raising 3,547 crore, accounting for 44% of the total QIP amount. QIPs were dominated by real estate and financial services companies with them accounting for 85% ( 6,887 crore) of the overall amount. In addition, there was one QIP of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of National Highways Infra Trust of 1,216 crore.

Coming to InvITs/ReITs, the segment witnessed a sharp decline of 92% in fundraising to merely 1,166 crore in FY23 versus 13,841 crore raised in FY22.

Of the total equity mobilization of 76,072 crore, the fresh capital amount was 22,985 crore (30%). The rest of 53,087 crore were offer for sale.

As per the Prime Database report, in FY23, IPO fundraising halved to 52,116 crore compared to an all-time high of 1,11,547 crore in FY22.
As per the Prime Database report, in FY23, IPO fundraising halved to 52,116 crore compared to an all-time high of 1,11,547 crore in FY22.
Also, in the case of divestment, fiscal FY23 was dominated by the mega IPO of LIC which contributed 20,557 crore of the total divestment amount of 31,050 crore (66%) raised by the Indian government. Public Offers (IPOs of LIC, Paradeep Phosphates, and OFS of Axis Bank (SUUTI), HAL, IRCTC, and ONGC) at 30,552 crore (98%) were the most used mode followed by Buyback (GAIL) at 498 crore (2%).

Moreover, in the rights issue, the mobilization stood at 5,779 crore in FY23 as compared to 25,301 crore in FY22, declining by 77%. The largest Rights Issue of 2022-23 was from Capri Global raising 1,440 crore, accounting for 25% of the total Rights Issues amount. By number though, the year witnessed 12 companies using the rights route in comparison to 10 companies in 2021-22.

Public bonds also a decline of 30% in FY23 with 32 issues garnering 7,444 crore in FY23, as against 7 issues raising 10,710 crore last year. The largest issue was from Creditaccess Grameen raising 500 crore. Additionally, there was one Public Debt issue of an InvIT (National Highways Infra Trust of 1,500 crore), Prime Database report revealed.

