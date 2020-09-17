Indian firms sell record amount of rupee bonds after stimulus

Indian companies have raised about Rs4 trillion ($54.2 billion) through local notes since April 1, the best start to a financial year ever.

The flurry mirrors unprecedented issuance around the world.

It comes after unconventional stimulus steps by the authorities drove spreads on AAA rated three-year corporate bonds to the lowest level in close to 15 years.

