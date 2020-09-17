Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Indian firms sell record amount of rupee bonds after stimulus
Photo: Mint

Indian firms sell record amount of rupee bonds after stimulus

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Bloomberg

The flurry mirrors unprecedented issuance around the world

Indian companies have raised about Rs4 trillion ($54.2 billion) through local notes since April 1, the best start to a financial year ever.

Indian companies have raised about Rs4 trillion ($54.2 billion) through local notes since April 1, the best start to a financial year ever.

The flurry mirrors unprecedented issuance around the world.

The flurry mirrors unprecedented issuance around the world.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It comes after unconventional stimulus steps by the authorities drove spreads on AAA rated three-year corporate bonds to the lowest level in close to 15 years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated