Indian government bonds likely to be part of Bloomberg emerging market index from September 2024
The development which can infuse billions in India's sovereign debt market comes as Indian government bonds are set to become part of JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) global index suite from June 2024
The Bloomberg Index Services on Monday proposed to include India's Fully Accessible Route (FAR) bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Index from September 2024. The development which can infuse billions of dollars in India's sovereign debt market comes as Indian government bonds are set to become part of JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) global index suite from June 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started