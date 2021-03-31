Indian govt bonds on FTSE radar for possible inclusion

This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) notification stating that a separate route, FAR, for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the government of India has been notified. Under FAR, eligible investors can invest in specified government securities without being subject to any investment ceilings. FPIs can also access 12 series of Indian government bonds with a total outstanding amount of $163 billion. All future issuances of five-year, 10-year and 30-year government bonds are automatically included under FAR.