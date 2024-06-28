Indian govt bonds to enter JP Morgan Bond index from today; Here’s what to expect
Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) will be included into the widely followed JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) starting with a 1% weight, which will gradually increase to 10% over the next 10 months.
In a significant development for domestic fixed-income markets, Indian government bonds are now included in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s emerging markets bond index as of today, June 28. This follows an announcement made in September of the previous year, paving the way for substantial inflows of foreign capital into the Indian economy.
