Indian Hotels, Cello World, Sobha and more: MOSL picks 10 midcap stocks to buy ahead of general election outcome
Motilal Oswal maintains a positive outlook on the Indian market despite the recent decline, recommending 10 mid-cap stocks for investors before election results. Stocks like Indian Hotels, Godrej Properties, and Sobha are expected to outperform in the long term.
In May, the Indian market turned negative after three consecutive months of gains. This decline is attributed to rising US bond yields, ongoing foreign investor outflows, and investor nervousness due to global uncertainties amid the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal maintains a positive outlook on the market, suggesting that any dip presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
