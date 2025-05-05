Indian Hotels Company Q4 results: Profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹481 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.25

Indian Hotels Company Q4 results: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday, May 5, reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹481.20 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹369.08 crore. Sequentially, the company's profit climbed by 2.7 per cent. In Q3FY25, its profit was ₹468.77 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,476.33 crore, compared to ₹1,341.65 crore YoY and ₹1,473.61 crore QoQ. Thus, the company's revenue increased 10 per cent YoY but remained almost flat sequentially.

On a consolidated basis, Indian Hotels Company's profit rose 25 per cent YoY to ₹522.30 crore against ₹417.76 crore in Q4FY24, while revenue from operations rose 27.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,425.14 crore against ₹1,905.34 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Navratna PSU BEL declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's consolidated profit fell 10.31 per cent compared to ₹582.32 crore in Q3FY25 and revenue from operations dropped 4.3 per cent against ₹2,533.05 crore.

EBITDA jumped 30 per cent YoY to ₹ 918 crore, while EBITDA margin increased 0.8 percentage points to 36.9 per cent.

“Q4 marks twelve consecutive quarters of record performance with consolidated hotel segment revenue reporting a strong growth of 13 per cent, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 38.5 per cent. The consolidated double-digit revenue growth for the year was driven by strong same-store performance, a 40 per cent increase in new businesses and not like-for-like growth," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL.

“In FY26, IHCL will invest over ₹1,200 crore towards the continued comprehensive asset management and upgradation program and greenfield projects with the focus on the iconic brand Taj and digital capabilities. Looking ahead at FY26, IHCL is poised to continue double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong same-store performance, sustained momentum in new businesses and 30 new hotel openings," said Chhatwal.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of ₹1 each, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Also Read | Shareholding moves in Q4: Retail investors jump ship in choppy waters

Indian Hotels Company's FY25 performance “With continued demand buoyancy in the domestic market IHCL standalone reported a full year revenue of ₹5,145 crore, an increase of 12 per cent over the previous year, EBITDA margin of 43.9 per cent, expansion of 260 basis points and a 29 per cent growth in PAT at ₹1,413 crore," said Ankur Dalwani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

"On a consolidated basis, IHCL reported revenue of ₹8,565 crore, EBITDA of ₹3,000 crore, clocking a new high EBITDA margin of 35 per cent, an expansion of 140 bps and a PAT before exceptional items of ₹1,603 crore resulting in a strong gross cash position as on 31st March of ₹3,073 crore. A dividend of 20 per cent of consolidated PAT amounting to ₹2.25 per share is proposed, subject to shareholders’ approval,” said Dalwani.

Indian Hotels Company share price closed 0.19 per cent higher at ₹801.80 on the BSE on May 5.