Indian Hotels Company stock surges over 8% on strong Q1 earnings; should you buy?

Shares of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) surged over 8 percent on Monday, July 22, following the company's strong performance in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25).

In Q1FY25, IHCL's PAT increased by 12 percent year-on-year to ₹248 crore, up from ₹222 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew by 5 percent year-on-year to ₹1,596 crore, compared to ₹1,516 crore in the previous year. Operationally, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose by 9.6 percent year-on-year to ₹496 crore, with margins expanding by 70 basis points to 31 percent.

During this quarter, IHCL opened six new hotels, including a SeleQtions hotel in Mahabaleshwar, a Vivanta in Jamshedpur, Ginger hotels in Nagpur and Jamshedpur, and Tree Life Resorts in Gangtok and Srinagar.

On Monday, the stock gained as much as 8.3 percent in intra-day trading, reaching a high of ₹625.30. It has now rallied over 68 percent from its 52-week low of ₹371.45, recorded in October last year, and is just 5.7 percent away from its peak of ₹663.40, hit last month. Over the past year, the stock has gained almost 47 percent and it is up 43 percent in 2024 year-to-date, providing positive returns in four of the seven months so far.

Following the release of the company’s earnings, MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, “IHCL consolidated reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter with an all-time high revenue of ₹1,596 crore and a healthy EBITDA margin of 31 percent. Our performance was enabled by a diversified top line, with new businesses growing at 37 percent over the previous year and incremental revenues from the not-like-for-like growth."

IHCL also outperformed the industry on domestic same-store RevPAR, achieving a premium of 60 percent compared to competitors. The company's new business verticals, including Ginger, Qmin, and amã Stays & Trails, reported revenue of ₹162 crore, a growth of 37 percent over the previous year.

Despite the strong performance, analysts at HDFC Securities issued a 'reduce' rating for IHCL, citing high valuations, and set a target price of ₹540 per share. They noted challenges such as heatwaves, general elections, and fewer auspicious wedding dates impacting the quarter but believe that the supply-demand mismatch will continue to favor IHCL in key locations over the next two years. This, along with IHCL's asset-light growth strategy, should sustain high occupancy rates and growth in average room revenue and RevPAR.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹690, implying a 20 percent upside from the last close. Morgan Stanley also maintained an 'overweight' rating with a target of ₹595, highlighting the impact of pent-up demand and favorable industry dynamics driving growth.

