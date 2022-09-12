“Low commodity prices immediately after the covid break-out drove ebitda margins for India coverage (ex oil and energy) universe to an all-time high of 22.6%. Ebitda margin declined by 100bps to 21.6% in FY22 and expected to trend down further to 20.8% this year. We expect the next year (FY24) will see margins moving up to 21.8% - higher than pre-pandemic levels. Potential recession in the developed world depressing commodity prices can drive the upside," the note stated.

