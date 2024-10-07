Indian Hotels, EIH among others rise upto 56% ytd. Should you Buy Sell or Hold?

Stock Markets Today: Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, EIH Ltd, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts LTD , Oriental Hotels Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd share prices among other Hotel Stocks remain in focus. While in the near term many out of Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, EIH Ltd, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd , Oriental Hotels Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd share prices may have seen volatility in past one month , however many of these have still gained up to 56% year to date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts say that prospects of these remain Hotel Stocks remain strong as they expect the occupancy to be firm and Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is also likely to remain healthy

Strong Demand to support RevPAR According to CareEdge's estimates, the industry's Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) registered a strong growth of 14% during fiscal year 2024. For FY25, RevPAR is expected to grow by approximately 8-9%, building on the high base set in FY24.

The rising Domestic tourism, foreign tourism and events that have lifted profitability are likely to remain growth drivers. Though the hotel room are also being added , CareEdge Ratings said that hotels Demand is likely to continue to outstrip Supply.

Antique Stock Broking post its Channel Checks says that rates should improve strongly for the rest of FY25, with a marginal scope for improvement in occupancy. Rates have started rising back to near high single digits and early double digits post the muted performance in 1Q as demand continues to remain strong

Strong Q2 Expectations Travel trends improved in 2Q after a weak first quarter that was impacted by elections as p[er analysts. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that they expect Industry RevPAR growth to jump to ~10% YoY, reflecting in healthy 25% YoY (like for like) Ebitda growth for Indian Hotels Co

Antique Stock Broking expects a bounce back in 2Q with strong numbers due to the strong wedding business in Mumbai and release of pent-up demand impacted by the elections and weather disruptions in 1Q.

Antique Tsock Broking remains remain constructive on Chalet Hotels due to strong EBITDA accretion helped by commercial portfolio addition while maintaining a Hold rating on Indian Hotels due to the relatively expensive valuation

