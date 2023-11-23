Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian Hotels invests 90 crore in two subsidiaries via rights issue; Details here

Indian Hotels invests 90 crore in two subsidiaries via rights issue; Details here

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), on Thursday, announced that it has invested over 55 crore in Genness Hospitality and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality via a rights issue.

Indian Hotels to invest 90 crore in subsidiaries via rights issue

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), on Thursday, announced that it has invested over 55 crore in Genness Hospitality and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality via a rights issue.

“ This is to inform you that The Indian Hotels Company Ltd has, on November 22, 2023, invested 55 crore in the equity shares of Genness Hospitality Private Ltd and 35 crore in the equity shares of Qurio Hospitality Private Ltd by way of subscription to Rights Issues," Indian Hotels Company said in a regulatory filing.

Genness Hospitality, established on February 1, 2022, is currently in the process of developing a greenfield project known as Vivanta Hotel in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The investment entails acquiring equity shares of Genness, a pre-existing wholly-owned subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company. This recent infusion ensures that the company retains its complete 100% ownership of Genness.

At the same time, Qurio Hospitality Private Ltd, established on February 2, 2022, for the initiation of a greenfield project (Ginger Hotel) in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, is presently advancing through the development phase.

The transaction involves acquiring equity shares of Qurio, an existing wholly-owned subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Despite this investment, the company's ownership in Qurio remains unchanged at 100%.

In the second quarter of FY24, The Indian Hotels Company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 67 crore, reflecting a 37% increase. In the same period last year, the PAT was 121.56 crore.

The total income from operations for the July-September period rose to 1,480.87 crore, compared to 1,257.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23. Total expenses also increased to 1,248.68 crore, up from 1,101.20 crore.

Indian Hotels share price ended at 419.90 per share, up by 0.70% on NSE. The stock opened at 417 in early morning trade on Thursday.

