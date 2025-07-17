Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Tata group company posts 27% YoY jump in profit to ₹329 crore

Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday, July 17, reported a 26.56% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

The Tata group firm's net profit stood at ₹329.32 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against ₹260.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, IHCL's profit declined by a massive 41.47% from ₹562.66 crore posted in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2025.