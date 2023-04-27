Indian Hotels Q4: Consolidated PAT came at ₹328.3 cr, check dividend here2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- IHCL revenue from operations rose by 86.4 per cent at ₹1,625.4 crore as compared to ₹872.1 crore in the year ago period.
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Thursday reported a 343 per cent rise to ₹328.27 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹74.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
