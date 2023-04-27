Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday reported a 65% increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹5809.9 crore in the current fiscal FY22-23, over last year’s ₹3056.22 crore. The company has also reported a 510% increase in annual profit of ₹1084.46 crore over the previous fiscal loss of ₹264.9 crore in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, though, the revenue from operations declined marginally on a consolidated basis when compared to the previous quarter of the same year. The revenue stood at ₹1625.4 crore versus last year’s 1685.8 crore. But it did see an almost doubling of year-on-year revenue of ₹872.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, the company said in its annual filings.

Puneet Chhatwal, the company’s managing director & CEO said in a statement, “We achieved a number of significant accomplishments including the highest-ever full year consolidated revenue, an all-time high and an EBITDA margin and profit after tax of over ₹1,000 crore, a first for the company. This performance was enabled by consecutive four quarters of sustained high demand.“

The company said it signed 36 hotels in FY 22-23, with a consolidated hotel portfolio of 260 hotels. It now has 50% owned and an equal number of managed hotels. The Taj brand signed its 100th hotel recently. Its Ginger hotels has reported a revenue of ₹307 crore and an EBITDA margin of 37.4%.

According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in its last Trends & Opportunities report that it put out last year, it said that IHCL was the second largest player in the country in terms of room inventory of about 18,000 rooms as of July 2022, following closely in the heels of Marriott International which had about 22,000 rooms. In terms of the top ten hotel brands by percentage share of existing inventory in India, Marriott topped the list with 14.26% owned by them and IHCL followed in its heels at 11.57%.The report added that IHCL had a higher number of hotels in the country than competitor Marriott International.

