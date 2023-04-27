Indian Hotels reports 65% increase in consolidated revenue for FY232 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:01 PM IST
- The company said it signed 36 hotels in FY 22-23, with a consolidated hotel portfolio of 260 hotels
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday reported a 65% increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹5809.9 crore in the current fiscal FY22-23, over last year’s ₹3056.22 crore. The company has also reported a 510% increase in annual profit of ₹1084.46 crore over the previous fiscal loss of ₹264.9 crore in the previous year.
