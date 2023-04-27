Indian Hotels reports 65% increase in consolidated revenue for FY23

According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in its last Trends & Opportunities report that it put out last year, it said that IHCL was the second largest player in the country in terms of room inventory of about 18,000 rooms as of July 2022, following closely in the heels of Marriott International which had about 22,000 rooms. In terms of the top ten hotel brands by percentage share of existing inventory in India, Marriott topped the list with 14.26% owned by them and IHCL followed in its heels at 11.57%.The report added that IHCL had a higher number of hotels in the country than competitor Marriott International.