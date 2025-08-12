Indian Hotels share price rises 1.5% after company's acquisition plans. Do you own this Tata group stock?

Shares of Indian Hotels Company rose up to 1.65 per cent to ₹759 apiece on the BSE during early trading on Tuesday, August 12, after the Tata Group-owned firm announced on Monday that a board approved the acquisition of 51 per cent stakes in both ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality.

Advertisement

These companies collectively own a portfolio of 135 hotels under the ‘The Clarks Hotels & Resorts’ brand.

The deals, to be carried out through cash consideration, are anticipated to be finalized by November 15, 2025.

Also Read | Tilaknagar Industries share price surges 9% on solid performance in Q1

As per a regulatory filing, share subscription and purchase agreements, along with shareholders’ agreements, have been signed to acquire approximately a 51% equity stake in ANK Hotels Pvt Ltd for up to ₹110 crore and in Pride Hospitality Pvt Ltd for up to ₹94 crore.

"The foregoing companies have a portfolio of 135 hotels which are operated under 'The Clarks Hotels & Resorts', primarily across India," IHCL said.

India’s largest hospitality company has entered into a distribution and marketing partnership with Brij Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which operates 19 hotels under the Brij brand across various locations in the country.

Advertisement

According to IHCL’s filing, the transactions—subject to certain preconditions—are aimed at catering to India’s diverse market landscape, expanding geographical reach in the midscale segment, and advancing its asset-light growth strategy.

As part of the deal, IHCL plans to acquire a 51% stake in ANK Hotels Pvt Ltd, adding 111 midscale hotels to its portfolio, of which 67 are currently operational.

Indian Hotels Q1 results 2025 Indian Hotels Company, the operator of the Taj Group, posted a net profit of ₹296 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, up 19% from ₹248 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 32% year-on-year to ₹2,041 crore in April–June, compared to ₹1,550 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

On the operational front, the company delivered steady performance, with EBITDA — or operating profit — rising 28% to ₹576 crore, against ₹449 crore in the same quarter last year.