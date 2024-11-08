Indian Hotels share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results that beat analysts expectations

  Stock Market Today: Indian Hotels Company Ltd share price gained more than 6% in the morning trades to scale 1 year high on Friday, post Q2 results that were reported by the company after market hours on Thursday. Analysts said that results came ahead of expectations

Ujjval Jauhari
Published8 Nov 2024
Stock Market Today: Indian Hotels Company Ltd share price gained more than 6% in the morning trades on Friday to scale 1 year high . The Indian Hotels had reported Q2 results post market hours on Thursday. Analysts said that the Q2 performance came much better than expectations

Indian Hotels share price opened at 709.95 on the BSE on Friday, more than 3% higher than the previous close of 683.60. The Indian Hotels share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 727.00, which also happens to be its 1 year high.

Indian Hotels share price has risen 65% year to date on improved earning outlook. The rising occupancy, firm per room revenues and expansions have been driving prospects. The Q2 performance for Indian Hotels held testimony.

Q2 Results

During the quarter ending September 2024, Indian Hotels consolidated net sales grew 27% year on year to Rs1826.4 Crore , post consolidation of TajSATS subsidiary. Adjusted for TajSATS revenue booked in 2Q, IHCL's Consolidated revenue grew 16% YoY. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that consolidated revenues were 2% ahead of the estimates while standalone revenues were in line with estimates.

Indian Hotels net profit at 555 crore at consolidated levels included one-time exceptional gain of 307 Crore on account of TajSATS consolidation. The standalone net profit at 247 crore grew 48% year on year. This was slightly ahead of Jefferies estimates of 240 crore.

Highlights of Q2 performance

Indian Hotels reported a double-digit RevPAR (revenue per available room) performance across all brands with domestic same store hotels delivering a 12% growth in Consolidated RevPAR with a premium of 66% vs competition across the enterprise.

- International Consolidated portfolio reported an occupancy of 75% (up 600 basis points), resulting in a RevPAR growth of 10%.

- Management Fee income grew by 15% to INR 100 crores on the back of not like for like growth.

Expansions continue

Indian Hotels signed 42 hotels which included 12 Taj hotels, three of which are in international markets of Bahrain and Thimpu, 3 each in SeleQtions and Vivanta, 5 under Tree of Life, 9 under the newly reimagined Gateway and 10 under Ginger.

Further to receiving key approvals, Indian Hotels greenfield projects - Aguada Plateau, Goa and Shiroda, Maharashtra are set for a timebound development of these marquee hospitality assets.

Indian Hotels opened 14 new hotels taking the total operating hotels to 232 across brands with a Taj in Patna, a Gateway in Bekal and a Vivanta in Jamshedpur including SeleQtionsin Thimpu and Mahabaleshwar and 3 Tree of Life resorts and 6 Ginger hotels

 

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

