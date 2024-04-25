Indian Hotels share price slumps over 4% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Indian Hotels share price today opened at ₹590 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹582.50 and an intraday high of ₹599.70 apiece.
Indian Hotels share price slumped over 4% on Thursday's session after the hospitality chain reported its March quarter results (Q4FY24). The company said on Wednesday that its consolidated profit after tax rose by 29.36% to ₹438.33 crore for the fourth quarter that concluded in March 2024. In the same quarter last year, the hotel firm reported PAT of ₹338.84 crore.
