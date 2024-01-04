Indian Hotels shares hit 52-week high, what drove the rally?
Over the last three months, IHCL's stock has experienced a notable surge of over 12 percent, outperforming the benchmark Sensex.
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) saw its shares rise by more than 1 percent, reaching a 52-week high of ₹458 on January 4. This uptrend followed a positive move by global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, which raised the target for IHCL to ₹490 from ₹450. This adjustment implies a potential upside of 7 percent from the current market levels.
